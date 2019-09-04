Even as the category 5 hurricane stalled over one of the most vulnerable populations in the world, and even now as the same storm is creeping upon the eastern shore of the United States, the Boone-based nonprofit Christian-relief organization Samaritan’s Purse is ready to assist.
We aren’t surprised that this organization is ready to mobilize with emergency and life-saving supplies “as soon as feasible” even as the storm rages — they are ever at the forefront of natural disasters with help and aid.
Without even knowing now the full effects of this storm worldwide and nationally, Samaritan’s Purse is but one organization answering a challenge of which we are not yet fully aware.
But we do know this, Samaritan’s Purse and others will need our assistance in terms of resources and prayers as they go about their work. Consider carefully as you prepare to assist in storm salvage — we know the heart of the High Country. Choose those organizations such as Samaritan’s Purse that are trusted and vetted in assisting the work that is surely to mean months and years of recovery.
