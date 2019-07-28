How much would you pay to bike nearly 600 miles during a seven-day span?
Or better, how much would you pay for someone else to bike such an exercise?
As it has again, the answer to the second question has been eclipsed by the first as several cyclists were asked by the Boone Police Department to travel the entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway — and include an additional 100-mile jaunt to the ride, for good measure — to raise money and awareness for the North Carolina Special Olympics.
For the sixth year, BPD has hosted the Parkway Bicycle Ride, and for six years the community has gone along for the ride by offering donations and support. In 2018, the ride totaled about $25,000. This year’s effort is still being tallied — hint, hint community supporters — after the cyclists completed the ride on July 21.
From Skyline Drive in Shenandoah Nation Park in Virginia to Cherokee, that completion also included a goodwill tour, as the cyclists took opportunities to interact with several Special Olympic athletes and meet with others during the week.
For such efforts — and for those who supported and sponsored the ride — a well-done to all involved.
