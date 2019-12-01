Even in the midst — especially in the midst? — of the shopping season that begins this weekend with presents for family and friends, there’s room for a bit of alternative gifting.
Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, has developed into a global generosity movement. Through our individual efforts, including here in Watauga County, mountains are moved on an international scale.
What often comes to mind for this day is the obvious — a monetary donation to a favorite charity. But there are important variations to that theme.
In addition to, or replace of, obligating financial resources, gifts of donations, goods or your time can be just as valuable as money to a nonprofit organization in need. And even within those parameters there is room for imaginative efforts. Serving the homeless at the Hospitality House? Assisting as a foster home to pets in need? Giving blood?
The ways to give are vast and varied and all are equally important. Consider what charitable contribution you can make on Tuesday (for a local list, visit givingtuesday.org and enter your city) and then consider this: You are making a difference on a worldwide scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.