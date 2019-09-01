That Monday marks Labor Day, the unofficial last day of summer, is news that will surprise no one in the High Country. For weeks, leaves have been making their slow descent and there’s been more than one morning where a notch or two up on the thermostat has been in order.
But seasons aside, consider Labor Day itself — a well-deserved day, both tribute and celebration, for all American workers, and especially for those among who, a full 50 percent studies show, take little or no vacation time throughout the year.
In the wise assessment of those in charge of yesteryear declarations and proclamations, a day to celebrate the American laborer was certainly in order. With no slight to the conditions of workers today, conditions in 1894 when the holiday was signed into law were abysmal: ridiculously long hours for extremely low pay with the possibility of toiling in deathly dangerous workplaces.
To these workers do we owe honor, and to all workers today do we mark a well-timed three-day vacation. For this weekend, play as hard as you work. Visit Grandfather, have a backyard barbecue, do whatever makes you happy — you’ve earned it.
