As we publish the first print newspaper of the New Year, it’s appropriate that we in the Mountain Times Publications family — the Watauga Democrat, The Blowing Rocket, Mountain Times, Ashe Post & Times and Avery Journal-Times — express that for which we were most thankful in 2020: You, our readers and community partners.
You are the reason we are able to do what we do every day. Because of your support, commitment and loyalty we are able to do our part in enhancing the quality of life in our communities, shine a light on wrongdoing, report on good deeds and successes, give a voice to those who might not otherwise be heard and provide a forum for the exchange of ideas and perspectives.
Because of you, we’re proud to say that we made a difference in 2020 — a year in which little could be counted upon for stability.
Day in and day out, we strive to be that stable force in our communities, providing the information and stories you need to help you and your family navigate your days. As we move into 2021, this is our continued commitment.
And then, as now, we couldn’t do this without you.
So again, we say, thank you.
