Some things take a lifetime to achieve, and because of one in particular, Boone is better for it.
When longtime Boone resident Bettie Bond recently was honored with the Lifetime Community Service Award by the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club, she became only the third since 1986, and first woman, to receive the recognition in the organization’s history. A better choice could not have been made.
Bond has lived in the same home she and her husband, John James Bond, have shared for five decades, and during that time she has worked nearly ceaselessly as a steward to make not only that house, but Boone, her home.
From serving on the faculty of Appalachian State University to her voluminous public service board commitments, Bond has a simple recipe for making things better. As she said about her nearly decade service on the board of Appalachian Theatre, “there’s not a week goes by that I’m not doing something.”
“Doing something” is not only a way of life for Bond. It’s good advice for us all.
