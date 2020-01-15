Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. Thunder possible. High 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.