Council, residents take swing at new courts
It’s not all fun and games when it comes to local government, but several Blowing Rock residents made such a pitch during the Sept. 10 town council session that merits further study.
During that meeting, several local residents made a request to tweak an existing dual basketball/pickleball court in Memorial Park into three full-time pickleball courts. Their argument that setting up and taking down cumbersome nets and dealing with confusing lines from the duality of the surfaces are relevant and worthy of council’s deliberation.
But the devil is in the details, and the details here are that granting such a request means the demolition of a current court serving basketball players.
Do we need two basketball courts? Do we need three pickleball courts? Given the limited information available during the meeting — it doesn’t seem that two basketball courts are routinely used simultaneously, while it does seem that town demographics would be conducive to a pickleball court — the answers would be no to the first and yes for the second.
But “seems to be” is no way to run a town, and Mayor Charlie Sellers knows this. Sellers said council will take the request under consideration, and given the seasonal changes, nothing would be done before winter at any rate.
With several months worth of research and debate available, the “seems” in this case can be replaced by a fair and reasoned decision.
No-cost option to raising your child’s IQ
For smarter, well-rounded children, the Watauga County Public Library has one easy solution: Get them a library card. During September, the Watauga library is joining the American Library Association’s nationwide “Library Card Sign-Up Month” in an effort to highlight the local branch’s plethora of programs, clubs, technology offerings and, of course, books — both digital and print. A Pew Research Center study indicates that more than 90 percent of parents feel libraries are important for their children, and there is real strength in that study. If you haven’t been to the library lately, now is a good time. In addition to the free benefits our library offers, a library card allows you to enter a raffle this month for prizes including family tickets to nearly a dozen local attractions.
