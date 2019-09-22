Since its beginning, the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge has made more than 1.5 million differences in the High Country, one dollar at a time, by creating positive change for women and girls through collective giving.
Recently, that total $1.5 million to local nonprofits in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties was boosted by $170,000 in grants to more than 20 agencies crafting change in the High Country.
This is not a level of giving that can be achieved by a single effort — it is through donations, events and initiatives such as the organization’s unique 100 Men Membership drive that fuels such community concern.
To aid that concern, the Women’s Fund needs both donations and volunteerism. For more information, visit http://www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org/.
And on the subject of giving … Sept. 24 is your opportunity to give the gift of life by taking part in one of our nation’s most impactful blood drives.
From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., the American Red Cross and Appalachian State University will host the drive at Holmes Convocation Center — a Mountaineer tradition of saving lives in the High Country.
