Our friends from North Carolina Press Association, Sandy Hurley and Bill Moss, have penned an important op-ed, found on the Opinion page of our print newspapers. It can also be viewed at https://www.wataugademocrat.com/opinion/. Never in the history of North Carolina has the public’s right to know been so clarified as it is in a bill now before the state House.
Now is the time to take a minute and call or email our NC House member Ray Pickett, at (919) 733-7727 or ray.pickett@ncleg.gov, and implore him to resist the pressure from the state employees, the N.C. Association of Educators and the Teamsters to defeat the public’s right to know.
To secure your right to know, you can help the most by asking your House member, 1) to support a favorable report for HB 64 in House committees this week, and 2) to vote for HB 64 and against any proposed amendments to the bill on the floor of the NC House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.