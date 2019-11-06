Future farmers, indeed.
As more and more of us become increasingly distant from the sources of our food, it’s encouraging for all of us that some Watauga County Schools are taking a step back and advancing the science and production of what we consume to students at an earlier age.
Many of us already know that Watauga High School offers one of the most successful ag curriculums in the state, and its Future Farmers of America program is at the top of the list.
Now, middle school students at Mabel and Cove Creek schools can take advantage of those classes, previously offered only at the high school.
Agricultural education today is not the program that it was a generation ago. Today, students can learn a vast variety of skills, from hands-on production to biomedical research.
Such diversity in education is, of course, good for the student. But, it’s good for us all, because all of us will benefit from the skills they learn, employ and advance in the fields of agricultural education.
Teachers and administrators are to be applauded for taking this initiative at the middle school level. But let’s not stop there. We encourage grade-appropriate development of such instruction throughout all of our schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.