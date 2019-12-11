‘Tis the season for good news and for this week, that means ... completions, good-byes and an ongoing project that wraps up in just a few days.
Thumbs-up: To the finishing of the Sunset Drive streetscape project in Blowing Rock. With a final deadline of Dec. 17, the project “for all intents and purposes” was completed the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The project, a labor of love for workers, organizers and anyone who has visited the construction site, began April 1. Given the scope of the project, coming in under budget and under deadline does seem a bit of Christmas magic.
Thumbs-up: and a well-deserved retirement to Glen Kornhauser’s 25 years in law enforcement. The public turnout to Kornhauser’s retirement event was testimony to the service he provided our community.
Thumbs-up: and an impending deadline to the ever-growing Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge “Pack the Pantry.” In Watauga County, the final date to donate to the food drive is at First National Bank on Dec. 14. Call (828) 246-4002 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.