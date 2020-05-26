In an unprecedented educational year, the Class of 2020 has had to modify its graduation in significant and nontraditional ways.
Remote learning and social distancing due to the global COVID-19 pandemic have led to virtual ceremonies and honors, altered gatherings and instituted plans for a senior class caravan-style graduation that has never been attempted in the High Country.
Also new this year is a virtual graduation section to Celebrate the Class of 2020, accessed on the homepage of your Watauga Democrat or at https://www.wataugademocrat.com/virtual_graduations/.
At this site, as we continue to assemble stories and submitted content, you’ll find a photo of your graduate and the ability to not only submit profile information, but a space for family and friends to leave tributes to the student’s accomplishments.
Many of us have fond memories of our own High Country graduation. This year, our graduates will similarly make memories of their own. Admittedly, those will veer from those of their parents and previous generations, but they will be virtually and otherwise lasting nonetheless.
