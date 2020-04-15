With the federal government set to release its first round of stimulus money to families across the nations this week, it’s not only you that will be waiting for a deposit or check. Scammers are waiting, too.
Recently, the IRS released a list of ways that scammers might use to access your information of payment itself. This list is worth paying attention to:
• Scammers will typically emphasize the words “stimulus check” or “stimulus payment.” The official IRS term is “economic impact payment.”
• Scammers might ask by phone, email or via social media for personal verification, indicating that this is needed to speed payment. For the vast majority of taxpayers, no such additional information is needed, and the IRS does not ask for personal information through such channels.
• Scammers will suggest that they can work on your behalf to help you get your money faster. This scam might even be from an in-person pitch.
• Scammers may mail you a fraudulent check and then ask you to call a number or verify your information online.
As an American affected by the coronavirus health crisis, as we all are, you deserve your government benefit. Don’t turn it over to a scammer. If in doubt, contact the IRS directly.
