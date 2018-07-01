As July 4 nears, so nears the boom factor the holiday brings.
The sound of fireworks echoes thorough our mountains, and we urge everyone to be considerate and safe.
A big part of that safety factor is knowing what are legal fireworks in North Carolina. You can find the law here: goo.gl/5DbpRg. But, basically, anything that flies can be crossed from your personal fireworks show. Ditto for firecrackers, fireworks that spin on the ground and roman candles.
Glow worms, snakes, smokers, snappers, poppers and wire sparklers? Those are perfectly fine. And perfectly acceptable in creating your backyard celebration.
But even with these it’s important to remember a few things:
• Don’t allow children to handle fireworks. The same goes for anyone less than sober.
• Find a clear, open space for your display.
• Have a ready source of water … just in case.
• Don’t relight duds. They didn’t work the first time for a reason.
