There’s doing your job and there’s doing your job well.
On both accounts, officers Lance Dotson, Dwaine Brooks and Caleb Hildebrand deserved the recognition they earned during the Blowing Rock Town Council meeting Oct. 8.
In December 2016, the off-duty Blowing Rock Police Lt. Dotson saved the life of a driver whose vehicle had struck a utility pole that was on fire. True to form, Dotson had never mentioned the incident. The victim’s mother recently came to the department to thank him and the word got out.
In July, National Park Service officers Brooks and Hildebrand assisted with treatment for an unresponsive male at Moses Cone estate — and were credited with saving the man’s life.
There’s doing your job and there’s doing your job well. And then there’s doing your job to the benefit of someone’s life. These recent recognitions exemplify that our High Country first responders are always on call and there when we need them. There is no level of job performance more important than that.
