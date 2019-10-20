The first standing ovation in the renovated Appalachian Theatre of the High Country wasn’t exactly for the venue’s first live performance in decades — it was for the theater itself and the myriad ways, large and small, an army of volunteers, benefactors and community members had contributed to its resurrection.
Resplendent in its outcome and true to its late-1930s roots, Boone’s newest live performance venue deserved the accolades it earned on Oct. 14 before the inaugural show of John McEuen and the String Wizards took to the stage.
That those accolades came at the expense of labor and love were not lost on any who attended — and should not be lost on anyone who lives in the High Country.
Saving our history even and especially at the threat of natural disaster, apathy or despair is what makes our High Country community the home it is to those who live on or visit our mountains.
After all, it is our history that is our heritage.
