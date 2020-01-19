“Clearly there is a breakdown of communication”: How many times have such words been uttered in public and private in connection with the town of Boone and Watauga County?
Most recently, at least publicly, such was the sentiment offered by Dr. Eric Plaag — the innovator behind Carolina Historical Consulting and a consultant to the town on its history — about the potential demolition of a county-owned historic house in Boone to make room for parking.
This interplay during the Jan. 14 council meeting on the subject at times bordered on the bizarre, given that the principal players are adult town officials able to communicate with adult county officials with the full force of 2020 technology at their disposal.
Did the county offer to move the house? Was there a proposal of a county-town property swap? Have county officials publicly reached out to the town in public sessions to discuss options?
Beside that such things are or would be part of public record, the answers Jan. 14 were … not clear. Hence, Plaag’s astute observation.
What is clear is that this latest public display of a breakdown between town and county appears childish and unworthy of our elected leaders, who, it must be reminded, were elected to lead town and county forward.
Such a future cannot happen if the past is continually weaponized by battles that should never have been fought.
