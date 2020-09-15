Thumbs-up: to what feels like a bit of normalcy in unsettling times — the Memorial Park playground in Blowing Rock opened recently amid squeals of children unpenting some pent-up energy. Exercise is one way to help beat the pandemic, and now children from 2 to 12 have one more public outlet to enjoy.
Thumbs-up: to a different sort of awareness week. Next week begins Diaper Awareness Week, and now the need is more present than ever for parents struggling to keep their children healthy and dry. The diaper bank works only through donations. To help, call the Children’s Council of Watauga County at (828) 262-5424 or visit thechildrenscouncil.org.
Thumbs-up: to helping those in need, which is also business as usual for Samaritan’s Purse. In addition to allocating resources to assist with COVID-19 as they are needed, the nonprofit organization is now in California, assisting homeowners now literally sifting through the ashes of their homes following devastating wildfires. To learn more or to help, visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.