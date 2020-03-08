The scripture passage, “Greater love has no one than this …” is certainly the basis for the Watauga Democrat story, “Cannon nurse, local teacher share life-saving bond through organ donation” (https://tinyurl.com/rbqu82m).
Through a prayerful decision, Cannon Memorial nurse Audra Wiseman very recently made a kidney donation to Avery teacher Shannon Perdue. That Wiseman was familiar with Perdue only through a single school trip makes her gift of life all the more remarkable. But knowing that Wiseman’s own daughter has just one kidney herself — meaning that should she make the offer to Perdue, the mother would be unable to donate to her own child should the need ever arise — elevates the decision to one that is the epitome of John’s Gospel.
Such selflessness, however, comes at a price. Perhaps not emotionally at so great a cost for Wiseman, who came to the decision through prayer, counsel and consult with family and friends. But financially, expenses and loss of wages during the recovery time will impact Wiseman and her family.
To help, Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation is establishing a fund to offset the family’s losses.
If you haven’t yet, take time to read Wiseman’s and Perdue’s story, and then make a prayerful decision of your own. Donation information is found at the end of the story, or at www.apprhs.org/kidneydonor.
