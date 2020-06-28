As a subscriber to your newspaper I should not have been surprised to see the article by John Hood, (“Defunding the police is absurd,” June 21) as your newspaper is consistently skewed towards conservative points of view.
However, to print a letter from such a hateful person goes beyond conservatism. The hate is palpable. Dehumanizing people that he considers undesirable or “lesser than” is the kind of hateful rhetoric that undergirds the systemic racism in this country.
He can cloak his hate by citing all of the studies and statistics he wants to, in an attempt to make himself sound like an authority who knows better than we do — but he doesn’t. He is a political demagogue spouting hateful messages and misinformation to achieve a political end. To state that the primary purpose of police forces is to “use physical force to protect lives” is a poignant reason why they should be defunded. The primary purpose of police forces is to protect and serve without the use of deadly force. Its purpose is to conserve life and maintain its quality.
Furthermore, the correct definition of defunding is to reduce funding and use it for social programs or, in necessary cases, to dismantle and rebuild corrupt or racist police forces — exactly what is needed, specifically in larger urban areas. Defunding does not mean all police operations, especially where it may not be necessary or practical. Then there is your insensitivity to the current state of affairs vis a vis the murder of black men by white policemen which you display by printing this letter — it’s unconscionable. So why would you print such a hateful letter with such misinformation?
Why don’t you print a letter with honest, thoughtful, well-reasoned points which offers a reasoned discussion of the pros and cons of defunding instead of the dismissive, hateful tripe you just printed?
Mark Fanatico
Boone
