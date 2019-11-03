Early voting in Watauga County was light during this election cycle — this is not surprising given it’s a municipal voting year — but if you’re not one of the few, you can easily rectify the situation by casting your vote on Tuesday.
And you should — for many good reasons, a few of which we include here:
First off, if nobody casts a vote, democracy doesn’t work. In fact, if nobody votes, we don’t have a democracy.
Voting means you get to make your own decisions. Not voting means someone gets to decide for you.
Voting is the one day that most resembles parity — whether you’re a billionaire financier or a student on a ramen noodle budget, you get the same voice: one vote.
Americans before you have died to protect your right to vote. This is debt you can help repay.
And simply, for all of these and myriad other reasons, it’s the right thing to do.
Municipal precinct polls open at 6:30 a.m.
