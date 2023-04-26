Like his predecessors in the General Assembly, Onslow County Sen. Michael Lazzara makes the same misguided arguments in his SB 200 that government should take over notifying the public of important government actions instead of privately owned publishers. In a recent op-ed, Sen. Lazzara leans into recycled myths and half-truths about the newspaper industry while pleading for public support of a so-called “local bill.”

Shouldn’t government actions be viewed by the largest possible audience? Shouldn’t the public have a watchdog to hold elected officials accountable? Shouldn’t public notices be printed in general interest local newspapers and posted on their websites where the people most affected by disruptive rezoning applications, road widenings or sewer plants are most likely to see them?

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.