Dear Doctors: I had a scare exercising on a hot day. I got a terrible headache, my skin got clammy and I felt really weak. I was sure I was going to faint. I had to get into a cool bath to start feeling better. I drank plenty of water and was sweating a lot. Shouldn't that have protected me?

Dear Reader: You have described the symptoms of heat exhaustion. It's a heat-related illness on a spectrum that ranges from unpleasant to life-threatening. These illnesses occur when the body begins to exceed the fairly narrow span of core temperature of 97 to 99 degrees Fahrenheit that it needs to function properly.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.