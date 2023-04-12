Dear Doctors: I heard on the news about research that associates walking every day with living a longer life. Both of my grandfathers are avid walkers. They never miss a day, no matter what, and both of them are well into their 80s. I would like to know more, and also how this research was done.

Dear Reader: We believe you are referring to a study that was recently published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. The researchers concluded that if you spend at least 11 minutes each day engaged in physical activity at a moderate level of intensity, it can lower the risk of death by close to 25%. A brisk walk falls into that category. So does any kind of movement that raises your heart rate enough for chatting to become difficult.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

