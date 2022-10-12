Hello, dear readers, and welcome to our monthly letters column. With heat, humidity and wildfires, many of us have been dealing with a summer of extremes. We’re thinking of you, and we hope you are staying safe as we begin the autumn season. We’re very glad to know that recent columns about these issues have been helpful. And now, onward to your letters.

A recent column about summer heat discussed hydration. It prompted a question from a reader who says she was “elected” by her underhydrated companions to request more details. “The issue is whether the amount that you drink has to be water, or does the water contained in vegetables, fruit and juices also count?” she asked. The answer is that yes, the liquids contained in foods and in beverages other than water do contribute to hydration. Watermelon, for example, is 90% water. Citrus fruits are high in water content, as well. But keep in mind, particularly with fruit juices, that you’re taking in sugar as well as water. When it comes to vegetables, think of juicy ones such as cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine and iceberg lettuce, celery and bell peppers. A source of liquid that’s an enemy of hydration is alcohol. In fact, alcohol causes dehydration. Water is always a good first choice. You’ll know you’re well-hydrated when you urinate several times throughout the day, and the urine itself is a light color and is of significant volume.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

