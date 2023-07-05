We met Caley during her first visit to the food pantry serving her rural, mountain community, her three children in tow — Samuel, Jr., age 8, Luna, age 6, and Ella, age 3. She talked quietly as she spoke to us about her circumstances, explaining “I’m still finding my footing.” She’d only recently lost her husband to a heart attack. Although money had always been tight owing to the nature of Samuel, Sr.’s work in construction, Caley says they got by with help from programs like free meals for her kids during the school year, summer meal programs, and a modest monthly Food and Nutrition Services allotment.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina’s partner network of more than 500 food assistance programs aided 65,507 residents with food this past May. Thousands are like Caley, who never had to ask for food assistance before. Nearly one-third are children.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Let us not forget that our very own disgraceful representative, the dishonorable Virginia Foxx, has repeatedly fought against universal free school lunches. She's completely fine with repeated tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy, but feeding hungry children, many of whom live in her own district? Nope, that's socialism.
Why this district continues to vote against their own self-interest and keeps re-electing this monster is completely incomprehensible to me. Unless it's purely out of some pathetic attempt to "stick it to the libs" even if that means they must bring more suffering upon themselves, their families, their friends and neighbors in order to do it.
