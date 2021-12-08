When I was a child, my parents immigrated from the U.K. to pastor an Evangelical Free church in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Together, we left behind everything we knew and made a new life here in America. It was often hard and lonely to feel like a stranger in a place that was supposed to be my home.
Over time, however, I began to feel that I belonged. I’m now an American citizen. I’ve chosen to raise my own family here and to serve at a church in Boone, North Carolina, because the U.S. is my home.
But many immigrants in the United States have not been granted the opportunity to make this their permanent home. In depriving many immigrants of clear pathways to citizenship, we rob immigrants of a chance to belong and we prevent their communities from experiencing the transformative power of strangers becoming friends.
As a pastor, I hope and pray that both Democratic and Republican U.S. senators and representatives will come together to enact long-overdue immigration reforms, enshrining in law what is already true: that our immigrant neighbors belong in North Carolina.
In the Bible, a sense of home and belonging is a significant theme. The overarching narrative in Scripture points again and again to God’s relentless pursuit of those on the outside, and His work to bring them in. As The Message — paraphrased puts it, “You’re no longer wandering exiles. This kingdom of faith is now your home country. You’re no longer strangers or outsiders. You belong here, with as much right to the name Christian as anyone. God is building a home” (Ephesians 2:19).
As a Christian, my concern for immigration policy is rooted in my desire to welcome others as I have been welcomed — both into the United States and, more consequentially, into God’s kingdom. It’s also an application of my commitment to the truth found in Scripture that all immigrants are — like all human beings — made in God’s image with inherent dignity and value. And God particularly calls upon his people to care for those who are vulnerable, specifically mentioning immigrants alongside orphans and widows.
As we have sought to live out these biblical principles in my local church, immigration policy issues have become personal. Immigrants are not just statistics. They are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, all of whom embody the profound beauty and complexity of the human story.
Roughly 70 percent of immigrants in the U.S. are Christians of one tradition or another. Others arrive as non-Christians but encounter and embrace the life-changing message of the gospel for the first time in the U.S. Immigrant members of our congregations are assets to our community; they represent the best of our national values. And yet some of them are stuck in perpetual legal limbo, unable to pursue citizenship in this country that they love.
Many of these folks are lawfully present in the country, but their legal presence is tenuous. More than 12,000 immigrants have been allowed to lawfully make their home here in North Carolina thanks to “Temporary Protected Status” that has been renewed for decades. At this point, these individuals have become fully integrated into our communities, often with children born in North Carolina. After living and working legally for so long, what gain is there in tearing these families apart?
Another category of immigrant neighbors urgently in need of reforms are those brought as children to the U.S., sometimes called Dreamers. Many of these individuals are currently protected by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), but a judicial order last summer has put their status in jeopardy. As legal challenges move forward, roughly 24,000 residents of North Carolina could eventually lose their ability to work lawfully. They could even be at risk of deportation from their home in North Carolina to countries that, in many cases, they no longer remember.
As for the parents of children protected by DACA — and for others within our churches and communities who are unlawfully present but arrived as adults, including many working in agricultural and other vital sectors of our economy – we need wise solutions. Like most North Carolinian evangelicals, I believe there is a way to balance restitution with a pathway to permanent legal status if reasonable requirements can be met. Polls have found that most North Carolina evangelical Christians support such plans.
As a pastor and follower of Christ, I’m compelled by the biblical mandate from Proverbs to not withhold good when it is in our power to act. I have been entrusted with influence and the ability to challenge fellow Christians — including Senators Tillis and Burr and North Carolina’s U.S. representatives who are professed followers of Jesus – to look to theBible for guidance.
Our congressional leaders truly do have the power to act for good for these immigrant neighbors, collectively working across partisan divides to find common ground solutions to these longstanding immigration challenges. Together, we can ensure that the many immigrants who consider North Carolina their home can finally have a place to belong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.