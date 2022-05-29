BLOWING ROCK — There is only one outdoor public swimming pool in Watauga County, The Robbins Pool in Blowing Rock, and it was open — and fully staffed with lifeguards — on Saturday, May 29. Very few people apparently knew about it or, if they did, even fewer took advantage.
As the weather warms up in the coming days, that is likely to change.
Blowing Rock residents Jenny and Wayne Miller were among the few to enjoy the pool on opening day, with their twin granddaughters.
"When we arrived in the mid-afternoon," said Jenny, "we apparently were among the first to use the pool for the season. There was nobody else here. This is such a wonderful facility, I am sure that will change."
Located at 173 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock, the facility includes one large multi-use pool, and a smaller wading pool. The pools are heated. The pool facility also includes shower and dressing facilities, restrooms, and a concession area with snack and drink machines. Just to the west of the swimming pool is a large picnic shelter that has become a local favorite, across the street from the Community Clubhouse. Just to the south, across the large parking lot, is Broyhill Park and Broyhill Lake.
Please call 828-295-5222 for information about hours of operation and costs.
