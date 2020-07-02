To submit items for the Blowing Rocket Ongoing Events calendar, please email abby.whitt@blowingrocket.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit blowingrocket.com and click on “Calendar” and then “Submit an Event.” Entries should be complete and concise.
FARMERS MARKET: Blowing Rock Farmers Market is open each Thursday afternoon in downtown Blowing Rock. The farmers market offers fresh, local produce, flowers and other goods from local farms. Gatherings take place from 3-6 p.m. at 132 Park Avenue in Blowing Rock. For more information, visit https://blowingrock.com/calendar/farmersmarket/.
FREE ADMISSION: The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, located at 155 Ginny Stevens Lane, is offering free admission indefinitely outside of the COVID-19-related closure. Until BRAHM is able to reopen to the public, it is showcasing its exhibitions online through BRAHM at Home. For more information, call (828) 295-9099 or visit https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org.
ART IN THE PARK: Blowing Rock’s Art in the Park events are monthly showcases of local and regional artistry displayed on Park Avenue in the town from May until October, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., hosted by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. For the 2020 season, Art in the Park events are scheduled to take place on July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 12 and Oct. 3. Updates and the schedule of performers can be found at https://blowingrock.com/calendar/events.
CONCERT IN THE PARK: Each Sunday following Art in the Park events, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Concerts in the Park in Memorial Park, bordering Park Avenue. Concerts are free, beginning at 4 p.m., and showcase local and regional musicians. Angela Easterling is set to perform on July 19, Ashley Heath is scheduled to perform on Aug. 16, Down the Mountain will play on Sept. 13 and Handlebar Betty will perform on Oct. 4.
