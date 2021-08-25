Zola Lee Cook, 88, of 2329 Deerfield Road, Boone, N.C., passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
She was born November 9, 1932 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Boyd and Bessie James Harmon. She was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son, Mark J. Cook and wife Janet of Boone; one daughter, Kimberly Cook Hyatt of Boone; and one daughter-in-law, Ruth Hoover Cook of Charlotte; two granddaughters, Jessica Cook Reynolds and husband Chance of Chapin, South Carolina and Michelle Cook Gaston and husband Hank of Charlotte; four grandsons, Brian Cook of China Grove; Darren Cook and wife Caitlin of Austin, Texas; Justin Hyatt and wife Jennifer of Fort Bragg and Dylan Cook of Boone; great-grandchildren, Catherine Faith Cook, Eleanor Hyatt, Scarlett Hyatt, Ryland and Ashen Gaston, C.J., Isaiah, Shea, Lane and Kason Reynolds, one sister, Beulah Cannon and husband Hensel of Charlotte; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Harmon of Hudson. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Joseph Cook, one son, David Lee Cook, four sisters, Willis Hollars, Gladys Byrd, Ruth Foster and Thelma Cornett, and three brothers, Robert, Max and Donald Harmon.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. The Reverend Bud Russell will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AMARA Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cook family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
