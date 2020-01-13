Wilma Morris Rees

Wilma "Lynne" Morris Rees went to her heavenly home on Wednesday morning, January 08, 2020 at age 81 in Blowing Rock, N.C.
Preceded in death by her father and mother, W.L. Morris and Daisy Pyles; sister, Farris Turner, and husband Roy Rees.
Lynne was a loving and joyous wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Most importantly, she loved Jesus with her whole heart.
Lynne is survived by two daughters, Annette Johnson Beeler and husband ,Jim, and Susan Ivel Johnson of Blowing Rock, her significant other, Gordon Skoog of Blowing Rock; her ex-husband, Preston Johnson of Blowing Rock; two granddaughters, Amber Holdridge and husband, Cliff of Tahoka, TX, and Charissa Corbin and husband, Matt of Franklin, N.C.; one grandson, Jay Grojean and wife, Desiree of Spicewood, TX; and her great-grandchildren, Grace, Elijah, Anna and Hope Holdridge, Sadie and Josie Corbin, and Zoey and Jayden Grojean.
Lynne was a woman of incredible creativity, great faith, and contagious joy. She spent her years using her God-given talents to bless others. From classic clothing designs for her family, to professional home designs for the famous, she knew how to make each piece special, unique, and beautiful.
Lynne was an amazing cook. You could find her in the kitchen, humming to one of her favorite hymns, and creating a masterpiece. Her secret ingredient butter! She always said, everything tastes better with butter.
Most of all, Lynne was joyful. She radiated Christs love in everything she did. No matter what season of life she was in, her faith was unwavering, her joy unmatched, and her beautiful smile always present.
Funeral services for Wilma Lynne Morris Rees will be conducted Monday afternoon, January 13, 2020, at 2:00 pm, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Officiating will be Pastor Bud Russell and Pastor Cliff Holdridge. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.
The family received friends Sunday afternoon for visitation, January 12, 2020, from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm, at Hampton Funeral Service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Rees family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
