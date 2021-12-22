William Walker “Bill” Cowan, Jr., 94, of Boone, N.C., passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 20, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Hester; a daughter, Ellen Cowan and husband, Keith Seramur, of Boone, NC and daughter, Susan Cowan and husband, George Smith of Kailua, HI. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Alison Seramur Hall and husband, Justin Hall, Mary Seramur, and Kalen William Smith. He is survived by sisters, Carol Reagan and Ann Bagwell. He was preceded in death by his brother, James and parents, William Walker Cowan Sr. and Gertrude E. Cowan of Knoxville, TN.
After graduating from Knoxville High School in 1945, Bill proudly served in the US Navy during World War II. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, class of 1950 and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He then worked in management for Chrysler Corporation in Detroit, MI until he retired.
He was an avid outdoorsman, who especially enjoyed fishing in northern Ontario, Canada where he met Hester. At age 79, he hiked to the top of Elk Knob. He earned the distinction of Master Gardener from Michigan State University Extension and he provided abundant organic produce to family and friends from large gardens over the years while living in Birmingham and Dryden, MI, and then Boone, NC. He was an enthusiastic supporter of his grandchildren’s athletic pursuits, which included track and field, golf, baseball, and football, in addition to loyally cheering on the Lady Vols.
Bill was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Cowan family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Cowan family.
