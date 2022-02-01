William Mark Robinson, 63, died on January 25, 2022, at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mark was born June 19, 1958, in Boone to the late John and Bertha Robinson.
Surviving to cherish his memory are Mark’s siblings, Patty Blanton and husband Chuck of Boone, Melinda Chambers and husband Rick of Roxboro, Danny Robinson and wife Lisa of Myrtle Beach SC, Susie Robinson of Boone, and Cindy King and husband Jeremy of Broadway VA; also, nieces and nephews: Christy Blanton, Casey Blanton, Blair DeLoatche (Dee), Brook Carrigan (Chris), Lindsey Tester (Brian), Jordan Robinson, Emily Greer (Josh), Derek Robinson, Nikki King, and Phillip King. In addition, Mark is survived by a number of great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by beloved niece, Jackie Godwin and nephew, Ian King.
Mark was a beautiful gift from God to our family. We are forever grateful for his love, light, and lasting impact on our lives and hearts.
Our family expresses deepest appreciation to all who loved Mark throughout his life. To you who caringly taught, encouraged, befriended and nurtured Mark over the years, you blessed and enriched his life. To Mark’s caregivers during his later years, words are insufficient to thank you. You were his people, his cheerleaders, and you were there for him during his most difficult times. You loved Mark so well, serving as the hands and feet of Jesus, and we praise God for you.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., and the service will begin at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the Robinson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
