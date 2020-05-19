William "Larry" Gragg, 76, of Rocky Mount, N.C., left this earth on Sunday, May 17, 2020 to be with Jesus.
Born in Boone, N.C., on February 17, 1944, he was the son of the late Jack Allen Gragg and Mary Lea White Gragg.
Larry served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. The NESEP sent Larry to NC State where he played on the golf team. While in the Navy, he served aboard the Wasp, Albert David during Vietnam, McCard, and the Nashville.
Larry married Roslyn Smith. Their marriage was blessed with Marley and Allen. After retirement, the family moved to Rocky Mount where Larry opened the first computer store, played golf at Northgreen, and drove his tractor and raised Angus cows and goats in Spring Hope.
Larry was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, the YMCA and a former Breakfast Optimist. Tuesdays were his time with buddy Bobby Ellis; lunch out and an afternoon of John Wayne movies. If you had a minute, he would gladly tell you some grandchildren stories about Langley and Grey. Larry liked to say he would give you a Moon Pie and an R.C. Cola.
Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 51 years, Roslyn Gragg; daughter, Marley Ungaro and husband, Dr. Andrew Mancusi-Ungaro, of Fleming Island, FL; and son, Allen Smith Gragg of Deerfield Beach, FL. He is also survived by grandchildren, Langley Mancusi-Ungaro of Virginia Beach, VA and Grey Mancusi-Ungaro of Fleming Island, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Judy Gragg, of Boone; sister, Mary Frank Poe of Boone; sisters-in-law, Susan Arey and Beth Smith; brother-in-law, Rudy Smith; many nieces and nephews; and a few cousins.
A Private Family Gathering will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health Care and Community Hospice for their wonderful care of Larry.
Memorials may be made in Larry's memory to First Presbyterian Church Music Program, 153 N. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.