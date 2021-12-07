William K. “Bill” Barrett, Sr., 81, of Sugar Grove, N.C., passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Johnson City.
He is survived by his wife Wanda Barrett of Sugar Grove; two daughters, Savannah Barrett of Kernersville and Alannah Barrett of Greensboro; one son, William Kenneth Barrett, Jr. of Greensboro; two step-daughters, Shelly Kragenbring of Litchfield, Minnesota and Angela Nofsinger of Mebane, North Carolina; six grandchildren and one brother and three sisters. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph Barrett and Elizabeth Sciles Barrett; and one sister and three brothers.
A memorial service for William K. “Bill” Barrett will be conducted at Valle Crucis United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. The Reverend Ricky Mitchell will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valle Crucis United Methodist Church, 2913 Broadstone Rd, Banner Elk, NC 28604.
Online condolences may be sent to the Barrett family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
