William Jason Whitley, 38, of Huntersville, N.C., passed away peacefully on January 27, 2021 due to heart complications.
Jason was born in Boone, N.C., September 17, 1982. He was a very loving person with a huge personality. After playing football at Watauga High School, Jason attended NC State University.
Jason pursued a love of culinary arts by working as a Sous Chef in Charleston, SC as well as Knoxville, TN. Jason also owned and operated a Landscape Construction company in Huntersville.
In addition to his many friends and family members, Jason leaves behind his grandparents, George and Linda Crittenton of Raleigh; his parents, Boyd and Kathy Whitley of Valle Crucis; and his two sisters, Mary Whitley of Banner Elk and Sherry Cantrell of Simpsonville, SC.
Memorial services have been postponed until a future date; however, for those who would like to pay a tribute to Jason, visit www.mykeeper.com.
We are blessed to be left with so many wonderful memories of a good man with such a big heart.
