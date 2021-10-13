William George Gingras, Jr., Bill “Deer Brother” Gingras, 80, of Watauga County, N.C., passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on November 22, 1941 to the late William G., Sr. and Hilda Black Gingras.
Mr. Gingras was retired from Verizon Wireless. He was a proud part of the Native American Community along the East Coast and proudly served honorably in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne and the U. S. Air Force.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 50 years, Susie Gingras of the home; two children, William Gingras III of Virginia and Gwendolyn Coffey of Watauga County; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Buffalo Cove Baptist Church Grounds conducted by the Rev. Jim Phillips. Interment will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery.
Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com.
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Gingras family.
