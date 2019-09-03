Mr. William Fredrick "Freddie" Reese, 82, of Grand Boulevard, Boone, N.C., passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation.
Born December 18, 1936 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late James Lewis and Blanche Henson Reese. Freddie retired from ASU where he worked as a dishwasher for 30 years. He attended Timbered Ridge Baptist Church and enjoyed going to the Senior Center to play Bingo.
Freddie is survived by his nieces and nephews, William Reese of Beaver Dam, Johnny Reese of Boone, Patricia Yale and husband Rick of Hays, and Bekah Adams and husband Virgil of Wilkesboro; great niece and nephew, Carli Adams and husband Bryan Hoofnagle of Asheville, and Daniel Adams and wife Alisha of Washington, DC; and a great-great niece, Drew Hoofnagle of Asheville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Gene L. Reese and one nephew, Dr. Ronnie Reese.
Funeral services for Freddie Reese were conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating was the Rev. Derick Wilson. The family received friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Burial followed at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
The family respectfully requests no food or flowers and suggests memorials to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.
The family would like to thank Freddie's caregivers, Joan Price, Phyllis Harmon, Kayla Bryant, Harleah Grogan, Brenda Combs and Cathy Sesco for all their love and care. A special thank you to Medi-Home Hospice also.
Online condolences may be shared with the Reese family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Reese family.
