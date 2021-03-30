Mr. William Elmer “Bill” Miller, 84, of Blowing Rock, N.C., the Aho Community, passed away Friday night at his home.
Born November 6, 1936 in Watauga County, he was the son of the late Elmer and Ruth Ashley Miller. Bill worked for many years at Watauga Savings and Loan as an appraiser, and later retired from Centura Bank.
He was a member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher and on numerous committees. Bill also enjoyed gardening and farming, raising cabbage and potatoes for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruby Harmon Miller; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice Tolbert and husband Don, Edith Gryder and husband Roy all of Blowing Rock, Lena Thomas of Tallahassee, Florida, Garland Harmon and wife Reba of Pigeon Forge, TN, Herb Harmon of Blowing Rock, Melvin Harmon of Salisbury, and Alvin Harmon and wife Rubye Ann of Concord, and a number of cousins.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melanie Marnita Miller.
Funeral services for Mr. Bill Miller were conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, March 29, 2021 at Laurel Fork Baptist Church. Officiating was Dr. Daniel Featherstone. Burial followed in the Laurel Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Monday afternoon, prior to the service, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Those attending were asked to wear a mask and follow Covid-19 protocol.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Laurel Fork Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1147, Boone, NC 28607.
