William Clyde Pierce, 54, of Sherwood Road, Vilas, N.C., passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Saturday afternoon, December 21, 2019 at Burke Hospice and Pallative Care in Valdese, North Carolina.
He fought the good fight through an impossible sickness and showed us all how to trust in God with it all.
Will was born November 5, 1965 in Watauga County and raised in Zionville, N.C. A son to Ann Trivette and the late George Trivette, Sr.
Will worked for Tar Heel Capital (Wendys) for 34 years filling various roles. He didn't take any work lightly and always gave it his all. Will was an avid lover of life, his family, his friends and his UNC Tar Heels. To know him was to know a big smile, outstretched arms and a good laugh. He never knew a stranger and would welcome anyone into his heart and home. Will knew Jesus was in his heart and he knew where he was going after this life. He showed grace, courage and love to us all.
Will is survived by his wife, Margaret Pierce of Morganton and Vilas, N.C.; three daughters, Christine Greene and husband. Shane. of Boone, N.C., Evalyn Pierce of Vilas, N.C., and Danielle Pierce of Rocky Cape, Tasmania. He is also survived by his mother, Ann Trivette; two brothers, Jim Pierce and George Trivette, Jr.; three sisters, Karen Main, Georgia Potter and husband, Gene, and Lu Dalton; brother in law Shawn Miller and wife, Blaire; sister in laws, Maureen Woodard and Maria Schulte. He leaves a wonderful legacy with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Along with his father he is proceed in death by his father and mother in law, Jerry and Judy Miller.
Funeral Services for Will Pierce will be conducted Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Greenway Baptist Church. Preacher Derrick Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Mabel Methodist Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4:00pm until 7:00pm on Friday December 27, 2019 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home.
The family respectfully requests no flowers.
Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1715
Enon Road, Valdese, NC 28690 or to Mountaineer Ruritan Club, c/o Jim Harmon, 196 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas, NC 28692.
Online condolences may be shared with the Pierce family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Pierce family.
