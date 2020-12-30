On Sunday, December 27, 2020, Wilbert Jones Coffey, loving husband, father, and friend passed away at the age of 65.
Wilbert was born on June 24, 1955 to Dillard and Nancy Coffey of Boone, NC, the youngest of seven children.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dillard; mother, Elizabeth; and brothers, Lewis and William.
He is survived by Brenda Coffey; their two children, Patricia and Samuel and wife Samantha; his six grandchildren, Kayla, Zachary, Meikhia, Mason, Elizabeth, Robert; his siblings, Dewey, Inez, Shirley, David and his 17 nieces and nephews.
Wilbert was a talented landscaper, who found joy in growing all types of flowers, vegetables, and trees. He was a friend to everyone he met, leaving a smile, a laugh, and a last impression on those around him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Wilbert Jones Coffey has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.