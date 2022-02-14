Wanda Lee Watson Arnette, 66, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Arnette was born May 24, 1955, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Roby Watson and Edna Dollar Watson.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Arnette of Fleetwood; three daughters, Glenda Luther and Fiancée Jeff Burkett of Jefferson; Wilma Holman and husband David of Fleetwood and Renee Arnette of Triplett; four sons, Pastor Jeff Arnette and wife Melinda of Clyde; James Arnette of Casper, Wyoming; Bobby Arnette and wife Becky of Deep Gap and Ricky Arnette of Fleetwood; two sisters, Debbie Coffey and Husband David of Deep Gap and Carolyn Huskins and husband Jack of Boone; and fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robbie Watson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Arnette will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Arnette family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
