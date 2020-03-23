Miss. Wanda Beshears, 77, of Deep Gap, N.C., made her final journey on March 22, 2020 at home with family.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Yellow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Norris and the Rev. Josh Hamby officiating.
She was born on August 1, 1942 to the late Mary Vea and William Frank Beshears. She retired from Appalachian State University. She was devoted to her family and her home church, Stoney Fork Baptist where she played the piano for thirty plus years. She loved to meet people, shop and travel.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by two brothers, Randell Beshears of the home which she loved and took care of, and Ray Beshears and wife, Evelyn, of Warrensville; one niece, Renee Hamby of Deep Gap. The family would also like to thank two special ladies that helped Wanda, Lisa Edwards and Gidget Twilley; also a special hand to all her hospice nurses and volunteers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Medi Home Hospice of Boone 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102 Boone, NC 28607
Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com
