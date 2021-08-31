Walter Taft Bradshaw, 87, passed into presence of his Savior Jesus on Tuesday, August 25, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Anne (Bateman West). His wife of 53 years, Nancy (Eubanks), preceded him in death. From this marriage, he is survived by his children, Matthew (Natalie) and Sean (Susan) as well as grandchildre,n Hope, Colin, Olivia, and Grant
Taft was born November 8,1933, in Wilmington, NC to Junie Powell and Nellie Byrd Bradshaw. He had one brother, Leroy, who preceded him in death. He attended The North Carolina State University School of Design. Upon graduation, he started his career in Fort Lauderdale, FL. You can see his fingerprints all over south Florida, as he spent his career designing stunning grounds for hotels, condominiums and residences. While in Fort Lauderdale, he was an early member and deacon at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church.
After retiring, he and Anne have lived in Boone, NC and Marietta, GA.
Taft was a man of many names. You may have known him as Taft, but you also may have known him as W.T., Brad, or simply “B” (if you are one of his beloved grandchildren or step-grandchildren). He was a man who never knew a stranger and loved to start up a conversation with anyone he met.
Services were held on Monday, August 30 at Calvary Church in Charlotte, NC, with interment at Magnolia Memorial Gardens.
Taft will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Taft’s family has given the family of Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home the privilege of caring for him and for them. For more details, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com
