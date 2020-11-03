Vivian Todd Wooley passed away on October 28, 2020 after a four year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare neurodegenerative disorder.
Vivian was born in Danville, Kentucky on July 17, 1944 to Rev. Wayne E. Todd and Myrtis Haynie Todd. She attended Blue Mountain College in Mississippi for one year before transferring to Belmont University in Nashville, TN, where she was elected Miss Belmont her senior year. After graduation, Vivian taught at Stratton School in Nashville and was selected to appear on the cover of Tennessee Teacher. She was also named as one of the nation’s “Outstanding Young Women” in a compilation sponsored by leaders of women’s organizations in America.
Later she moved to Houston, Texas, where she taught on the faculty of Hollibrook School and met Malcolm Wooley, a graduate of Baylor University. They married at Scarritt Chapel on the Vanderbilt University campus in 1968. Vivian had a strong, Christian faith and a heart for anyone in need. She had a great sense of humor, which she used often to bestow grace on others. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling to places she discovered in books. She loved all types of music and used her talents to play the piano by reading music or by ear and to harmonize with choirs and ladies ensembles. Her greatest joys were being called “Nonnie” by her six grandchildren and having fellowship with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years; her two daughters, Jana Wooley Whitby and husband Thomas, Leigh Wooley Foster and husband Scott; her son, Robert Wooley; her grandchildren Claire Whitby Walker and husband Dakota; Collin Whitby; Connor Wooley and Jack, Tate and Evie Foster; her brother Michael Todd and her sister Laura Todd.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent either by check to Belmont University, Office of Development, 105 Fidelity Hall, 1900 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37212 or electronically to ww.belmont.edu/ Please reference the “Vivian Wooley Scholarship.”
