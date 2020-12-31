Vertie Greene Watson entered her eternal rest on Monday December, 28, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Ms. Vertie was born on July 26, 1950 and was gifted to Ruth and Erney Greene to love and cherish. She married the love of her life, the Rev. Gary Watson on October 28, 1967. They enjoyed 53 years together and raised a family built on their faith in Jesus Christ. They served in many pastorates and sought to tell others about Christ's love. They served seven churches during their ministry and were at Tabernacle Baptist Church for 30 years.
Ms. Vertie is survived by her husband, Gary W. Watson, Sr.; one son, Gary Wayne Watson and wife Donna; her beloved grandsons, Jason and Dustin along with their wives and children; one daughter, Andrea Anderson and husband Patrick, and the second love of her life, grandson Jackson.
Ms. Vertie was the pied piper of young children; wherever she was, children were drawn to her. She also leaves behind many, many friends who laughed and cried with her. In the last years of her life, she faced many health issues but took them on with faith, grace, and the help of her friends and family. She leaned upon her sister, Veronia Parsons and brother, Barry Greene. But the greatest gift in her later years were her girlfriends known as the Steel Magnolias, Marsha, Mary, Shirley, Reba, and Christine. She also loved Darlene who she could call at any time for a word of encouragement.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday May, 1, 2021. Ms. Vertie didn't care for the cold weather, so we will honor her by waiting until a time we can be together and enjoy the warm air.
The family would like to thank all those who took care of Ms. Vertie since her health started to decline. We thank you for your kindness and hope you were blessed by her sassiness and warm heartedness.
Memorials may be made to The Children’s Council of Watauga County, 225 Birch Street, Suite 3, Boone, NC 20607 or to Tabernacle Baptist Church, c/o Judy Hampton, 3004 North Pine Run Road, Boone, NC 28607.
