Verrell Patrick “Pat” Cogan, 84, of Montross, VA, formerly of Watauga County, the Bethel Community, NC passed away February 7, 2022 at home.
Born August 8, 1937 to Verrell and Mary Cogan, “Pat” was retired with 32 years with NASA and also worked with High Energy Astro Physics Group of Greenbelt, MD. Pat was a world class woodcarver, often judging competitions and was a founding member of the Doc Watson Museum.
Survivors include his wife, Kate Phillips Cogan of the Montross, VA; son, Philip Cogan and wife Christie and grandson James Patrick (JP) Cogan, all of Fredericksburg, VA; sister, Kim Sullivan of Purcellville, VA; nieces, Marta (Patrick) Mulroney of Berryville, VA, Dana (Mack) Hoover of Leesburg, VA, and Karla (Ken) Murphy of St. Augustine, FL; nephews, Chris (Joli) Cogan of Florida and Darrell (Karen) Cogan of Florida; sisters-in-law, Karen Cogan Gasperson of Florida, Betty (Sam) Bentley of Vilas, Carrie Phillips (Allen) Cornett of Zionville, and Bonita Phillips of Sugar Grove. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Verrell and Mary Cogan; sisters, Barbara and Jane; brothers, Richard and Gary; his first wife, Barbara Craddock; and brothers-in-law, JC, Earl, Bob, and Tommy Phillips.
Celebration of Life services for Verrell Patrick “Pat” Cogan will be held, Saturday, February 26, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. in the Bethel Baptist Church officiated by the Reverend Charlie Martin.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 25 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Shriners Children’s Hospital, in care of Randy Vines, 1005 George Wilson Rd., Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at the www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cogan family.
