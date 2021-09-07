Verdola Lena Coffey, 98, of Granite Falls, N.C., passed away September 5, 2021 at Amorem Hospice.
She was born in Boone, NC on February 23, 1923 to the late Earl Coffey and Blanche Berry , and resided in Watauga county for over 40 years.
Verdola worked at various restaurants in Boone until the 80’s. She enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids in her later years. She also worked as a personal aid and companion to many elderly individuals in the Boone and Blowing Rock area for many years.
Ms. Coffey was preceded in death by 5 children Chico Coffey, Wayne Coffey, Jackie Coffey, Dewey Coffey and Ronnie Coffey.
She is survived by two daughters, Wanda White of Granite Falls and her significant other, David Eller of Hudson, and Lena Iannacone and husband, Tony Iannacone , of Dallas, N.C.; a son, Michael Coffey of Granite Falls and a daughter in law, Doris Coffey of Granite Falls. Ms. Coffey is also survived by 13 grandchildren , 17 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Shane Becton will officiate. Interment will follow in Boone Fork Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roger Oakes, T.J. Iannacone, Jimmy Iannacone, Dawson Conner, John Daugherty and Cody Conner.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boone Fork Community Cemetery c/o Don Harrison, 283 Valley High Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605 or Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood Street Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.
Online condolences may be sent to the Coffey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
