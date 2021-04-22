Ms. Vanessa Ann Vannoy, 40, of Boone, N.C., passed away Monday evening, April 19, 2021 at her home.
Born November 15, 1980 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Richard and Sheila Triplett Vannoy. Vanessa had a big heart and would give whatever she had to help others. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, growing milkweed for the butterflies, and watching cattle on the farm. Vanessa worked at the Gap and as a tutor while attending UNC Wilmington. She attended Faith Baptist Church.
She is survived by her parents, Richard and Sheila Vannoy of Boone; one sister, Natalie Vannoy of Cleveland, TN; her paternal grandfather, Charles Vannoy; and her aunts and uncles, Terry Triplett of Wilkes County, David Vannoy and wife Donna of Florida, Terry Vannoy and wife Debra of Florida, and Patricia Vanhoose and husband Jeff of Boone, and a number of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grace Cole Vannoy and Vance and Mona Webb Triplett and a cousin, Matthew Vannoy.
Graveside services and burial for Vanessa Vannoy will be conducted Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Vannoy Family Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Sonny Younce and the Rev. Bud Russell.
Friends may call at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Saturday, April 24 from noon until 5 PM to pay their respects and sign the register book.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Vannoy Cemetery Fund, in care of Patricia Vanhoose, 123 Turkey Knob Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Vannoy family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Vannoy family.
